PSE index review: Emperador, Monde Nissin in; Bloomberry Resorts, Robinsons Retail out

The January to December 2021 stock performance review of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) showed that Emperador, Inc. and Monde Nissin Corporation (MONDE) will be among the 30 companies comprising the PSE index (PSEi) beginning February 14.

These companies will replace Bloomberry Resorts Corporation and Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc.

A listed company should be among the top companies in terms of liquidity and market capitalization to qualify for inclusion in the PSEi. It should also have a free float level of at least 15 percent of its outstanding shares. Relevant financial criteria as well as eligibility for early inclusion are also considered by the PSE in the index review.

“The index review allows us to maintain a roster of companies that best represents the entire market. The last two reviews saw the entry of newly listed companies in the PSEi as large issuances readily meet our criteria and are deemed qualified for inclusion by other index providers,” said PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon.

Except for the Financials index, all other sector indices will have changes in their composition. EEI Corporation and MONDE will be added while Alsons Consolidated Resources, Inc. and SFA Semicon Philippines Corporation will be removed from the Industrial index.

Three sectors will see the removal of constituents: the A and B shares of ATN Holdings, Inc. for the Holdings index, the A and B shares of Metro Alliance Holdings & Equities Corporation for the Services index and Oriental Peninsula Resources Group, Inc. for the Mining and Oil Index. AREIT, Inc., Philippine Estates Corporation, and Primex Corporation will become part of the Property index while A Brown Company, Inc. will cease to be a constituent of the index.

The memorandum on index recomposition is available in the PSE website, www.pse.com.ph. PSE