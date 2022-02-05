Duterte completes quarantine, says Nograles

President Rodrigo Duterte completed his quarantine after being exposed to a household staff who was tested positive for COVID-19, Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles said on Friday.

Nograles said Duterte's quarantine was completed on Thursday.

Nograles explained that based on the assessment made by Duterte's doctor, the last day of Duterte's exposure of the close contact was last Friday.

"Upon assessment of the physician of the president the last date of his exposure to a positive COVID case was Friday, January 28, 2022. Although there is a member of his household staff that was tested positive for COVID, last Sunday, January 30, 2022, upon assessment of the physician, it cannot be considered as exposure to the president because he is not a close contact as per the circumstances," he said.

"The last date of exposure was Friday. Because upon assessment of the physician, that is considered as exposure of the close contact. So based on the protocols of the DOH, in the updated guidelines on the quarantine of asymptomatic close contacts for fully vaccinated, the quarantine of the president could be discontinued on February 3, 2022 which was Thursday, yesterday, that was the assessment of the physician," he added.

Despite his exposure to COVID-19, Nograles said Duterte is healthy.

"After his routine medical checkup, the President is okay, he is as healthy as any healthy individual at his age could be," he said.

Nograles said Duterte may continue his regular Talk to The People program on Monday. Robina Asido/DMS