Japanese found dead in Cebu City, police waiting for autopsy

A Japanese national was found dead at the coastal area in Cebu City last month and police are still waiting for the autopsy.

Initial report from the Mambaling Police Station in Cebu noted that the Japanese was found dead at the coastal area of the South Road Properties in the vicinity of Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City around 2:30 pm.

The report noted that the responding police officer found the Japanese "in a prone position lying on top of a rack-stone."

"Personnel of Cebu City Ambulance Service assist the victim with no pulse, not breathing and no signs of life and his body already bloated," the report stated.

Police requested an autopsy but as of Thursday, the Mambaling Police Station said they are still waiting for the report. Robina Asido/DMS