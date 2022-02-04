Spectrum, Ajinomoto partner to advance sustainability goals

Spectrum, a wholly owned subsidiary of Manila Electric Company (Meralco), has partnered with Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. (APC) Group to help the latter reduce its carbon footprint through a pilot solar project in Bulacan province.

Under the partnership, Spectrum will install a solar photovoltaic (PV) system with a total capacity of 1,015.56 kilowatt-peak (kWp) at APC’s plant in the municipality of Guiguinto.

This will allow APC Group to generate approximately 1,331,500 kilowatt-hours of energy per annum, which translates to an estimated annual savings amounting to Php 700,000.

On February 3, Spectrum and APC Group held a ceremonial contract signing for this sustainability initiative that is expected to help APC Group achieve its goal to reduce its environmental impact by 50 percent while improving its business operations.

Speaking during the ceremonial signing, APC President Tsutomu Nara said: “APC Group considers this venture as a good investment in establishing a WIN-WIN solution as both our company and the Filipino society would benefit greatly from this endeavor. This is only the beginning of more developments in this area as we continue to expand our sustainability efforts.”

This project enables APC Group to contribute to parent company Ajinomoto Company Inc.’s sustainability targets by utilizing solar power.

Once Spectrum completes the installation, APC will be able to reduce its carbon footprint by an estimated of 865 metric tons, which is equivalent to planting 1,950,523 trees or reducing 2,352,456 miles in vehicle travel per year.

Spectrum President and CEO Ferdinand Geluz, for his part, said: “We are proud and excited to partner with Ajinomoto in their first solar project here in the Philippines. This project is a symbol of our shared focus on sustainability, and one of our goals of reducing our reliance to non-renewable energy sources to ensure a more sustainable and brighter future.”

Spectrum is a renewable energy solutions provider offering tailor-fit solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.

APC Group, on the other hand, markets Ajinomoto products in the Philippines. The local unit of Japanese multinational firm Ajinomoto Co., Inc. aims to bring happiness to every Filipino through their products and services that contribute to food and wellness, and to better lives for the future. Meralco