Duterte under quarantine after being exposed to household staff positive for COVID-19

President Rodrigo Duterte is now under quarantine after being exposed to a household staff who tested positive for COVID-19.

This was confirmed by Acting Presidential Spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles in a statement on Thursday.

"The President has since been tested for COVID-19, and while the results of the test came back negative, he is currently observing mandatory quarantine protocols," he said.

Nograles said Duterte's last day of exposure to a COVID positive case was January 30, 2022.

"His RT-PCR negative test result was last Monday, January 31, 2022, and tested negative again for the second time on Tuesday, February 1, 2022," he said.

However Nograles confirmed that Duterte recently visited Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan for his routine medical check-up.

"There is no violation ( of quarantine). Based on the assessment of the President’s physician, he was cleared to go and have his medical check up," he said.

Nograles said Duterte continues to work and monitor the development of his directives while on quarantine.

"The Chief Executive continues to work while in quarantine, and is in constant communication with the members of the Cabinet in order to ensure that urgent matters are addressed, and to monitor the implementation of his directives, particularly with regard to the government’s COVID-19 response," he said.

Nograles made the confirmation after Duterte did not have his regular Talk to The People program early this week. Robina Asido/DMS