Brawner, US Army Pacific chief foster closer ties in a virtual talk

Army chief Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner, Jr., and Gen. Charles Flynn, commanding general, United States Army Pacific held a virtual bilateral meeting on February 1.

“We just want to express our gratitude for all the support that you have been giving the Philippine Army through our trainings, exchanges, and exercises,” Brawner said in his remarks.

Brawner thanked the US military for helping the Philippine Army beef up its capabilities. He specifically conveyed his gratitude to the US Army Pacific for providing military assistance and technical intelligence to PA which proved instrumental in defeating ISIS-inspired terrorists that attacked and occupied Marawi City in 2017.

Brawner also told Flynn that the Army is planning to send this year a company-size delegation to the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center in Hawaii.

For his part, Flynn congratulated Brawner for his recent designation as Army commanding general and his promotion to three-star rank.

Flynn added that the US Army Pacific is willing to share lessons and expertise in the creation of quick reaction deployable brigade combat teams to enhance the combined arms capability of the Philippine Army.

Brawner, in his command guidance, has vowed to enhance the skills of soldiers which is one of the most important resources of the Philippine Army to further bolster the capabilities of the Army units towards mission accomplishment. Army Chief Public Affairs