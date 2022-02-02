MMDA to meet DepEd in resuming face-to-face classes

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will coordinate with the Department of Education (DepEd) for resuming face-to-face classes following the easing of the alert level in Metro Manila.

"We will immediately talk with the Department of Education because education is important," MMDA Chairman Benjur Abalos said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Tuesday.

"We will immediately discuss this with (Education) Secretary Liling Briones and her colleagues if we can also continue with the pilot (program)," he added.

Abalos emphasized the successful pilot program of limited face-to-face classes in Metro Manila before the alert level was raised to three this year.

"You should remember before all of this happened we had our pilot (face-to-face classes) and its implementation was very good. It was continued," he said. Robina Asido/DMS