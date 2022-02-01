“No vaxx, no ride” policy to be lifted starting Feb. 1 as NCR shifts back to Alert Level 2

The “no vaxx, no ride” policy for commuters using public transportation in the National Capital Region (NCR) will be lifted starting Tuesday as the metropolis eases into the more relaxed COVID-19 Alert Level 2.

The “no vaxx, no ride” policy was among the measures implemented by the government to prevent the transmission of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The policy was enforced during the time that the NCR was under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 following a department order issued by Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, which was anchored on the Metro Manila Council Resolution approved by MMDA and Metro Manila mayors, as well as on the ordinances issued by all NCR LGUs prohibiting unvaccinated individuals from boarding public transportation.

As stated by the department order, the “no vaccination, no ride” policy will not be permanent. lt is enforced in the NCR and will only be enforced while the NCR remains under Alert Level 3, 4, or 5 as determined by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF).

The policy is automatically lifted or suspended once the NCR is classified as Alert Level 2.

“Ang No Vaxx, No Ride Policy ay hindi perpetual o pang-habambuhay. Ito po ay ipatutupad lamang habang ang Metro Manila ay nasa Alert Level 3 o mas mataas pa. Ibig sabihin, kung ang Covid-19 Alert Level System sa Metro Manila ay ibaba na sa Alert Level 2, ang No Vaxx, No Ride Policy sa mga pampublikong transportasyon ay awtomatikong ili-lift o isususpinde na,” Tugade said.

The policy is also in line with the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to limit the movement of unvaccinated individuals in the country.

Tugade reminded that minimum health protocols in public transport must still be observed to prevent another surge.

Meanwhile, Transportation Undersecretary for Administrative Service and DOTr official and representative to the IATF Artemio Tuazon said that the capacity of public transportation shall be retained to 70 percent

“Public transport capacity will still be at 70 percent. Wala po tayong ibabawas sa supply and capacity of public transport. Kung ano yung mga pinapayagang tumakbo before we shifted to Alert Level 3 earlier this January, papayagan pa rin natin ngayon. Any increase in capacity will have to be approved by the IATF,” Tuazon said.DOTr