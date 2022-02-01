DOT ''taking all necessary precautions'' to make sure entry of tourists from non-visa countries will not cause COVID-19 cases to rise

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is taking steps to ensure that the entry of tourists from non-visa countries will not cause another COVID-19 surge in the country.

"In partnership with other concerned national agencies, LGUs and other industry stakeholders, we are taking all necessary precautions to ensure that this much anticipated resumption of international leisure travel from visa-free countries will not cause another surge", Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said during the Palace press briefing on Monday.

"We will be closely monitoring developments in the sector and keeping a close watch on tourism establishments, that is our mandate to ensure their full compliance with health and safety protocols," she said.

Puyat expressed belief that the government's decision to reopen the borders to international travelers will lead to the "full recovery" of the tourism industry.

"Our confidence to ease travel restrictions comes from various initiatives undertaken over the last two years and of course we are very strict with the implementation of health and safety protocols," she said.

"The reopening of our borders to international travelers in just a few days’ time would be the strongest sign yet that the county’s tourism industry is on its way to a full recovery," she added. Robina Asido/DMS