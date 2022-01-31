DOJ confirms getting online tip about alleged assassination vs ''Bongbong"

The Department of Justice on Sunday said its Office of the Cybercrime has received an online tip about an alleged plot to assassinate presidential aspirant and former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr.

The DOH asked the National Bureau of Investigation for validate this.

“It was our Office of Cybercrime who received an online tip and acted immediately in view of the serious nature of the information received. The NBI is now also on it,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said in a text message to reporters.

OCC officer-in-charge Charito Zamora said she got a text report last Friday “wherein the subject has commented a serious threat to a TikTok video posted by another TikTok account with username @joiedevivre420. The comment said: “Nagmemeeting kami araw araw para paghandaang ipa aasasinate naming si BBM humanda kayo”.

''We made an initial investigation on the matter and referred the same to the NBI-CCD & PNP-ACG for further investigation. We also emailed the Tik Tok Law Enforcement Outreach and requested the data related to the subject account preserved pending investigation by the law enforcement agents concerned,” Zamora said in a separate text message.

The DoJ cybercrime office has also written its counterparts in the National Bureau of Investigation and Philippine National Police to assist in determining the extent of the ‘kill plot’ and the personalities behind it. DMS