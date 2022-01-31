DOTr lifting ''no vaxx, no ride'' policy on Feb. 1 when NCR is on Alert Level 2

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said that once Metro Manila's current Alert Level 3 is lowered on February 1, the ''no vaxx, no ride'' policy shall be lifted.

This was announced by Assistant Transportation Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran in a message on Sunday.

''This is not perpetual or lifetime. This will be implemented while Metro Manila is on Alert Level Three or higher,'' said Libiran in a message.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade ordered the policy implemented on January 11 in line with the government's strategy of limiting the movement in unvaccinated persons.

Following an uproar, the policy was eased to accommodate unvaccinated workers who are important to a business firm's operations on January 19.

This week, the DOTr allowed unvaccinated or partially vaccinated persons to ride public transportation for one month but encouraged them to get vaccinated. DMS