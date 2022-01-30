Cebu City COVID-19 moving ''downward'': OCTA

New COVID-19 cases in Cebu '' seemed to have peaked and maybe on a downward trajectory'' but the risk level is still very high, OCTA Research said Saturday.

The reproduction number was of January 25 was 2.03 from 3.94 last week, while the average daily attack rate on January 22 to 28 ''was still very high'' at 62.27 per day per 100,000.

The positivity rate is at 39 percent and healthcare was moderate at 60 percent, OCTA added.

Based on Covidactnow, which OCTA uses, the overall risk level remains at ''very high risk''.

''This means the public must continue to comply strictly with public health protocols,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David. DMS