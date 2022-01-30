NCR reproduction number falls to 0.50, but downward trend has slowed down OCTA

The reproduction number has gone down to 0.50 in the National Capital Region (NCR) but the decrease in new cases has slowed down, OCTA Research said Saturday.

OCTA said there is ''a nearly flat trend'' in the last four days even as new cases are 2,256 as of January 28. This is the lowest since December 31, 2021 when cases were beginning to surge, added OCTA.

''New cases are still tracking below the January 20 projection,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David.

The one-week growth rate of COVID-19 was at minus 69 percent.

NCR, which is still at high risk as per OCTA's metrics, is expected to improve to moderate risk on January 29. ''A low risk classification will depend on how quickly cases decrease below 1,000 per day,'' said David. DMS