More 100,000 kids aged 5-11 years registered for COVID-19 vaccination: DOH

More than 100,000 children aged five to 11 years old were registered for COVID-19 vaccination, a Department of Health (DOH) official said Saturday.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said the local government unit have so far registered a total of 168,355 kids for pediatric vaccination start in the National Capital Region (NCR) next week.

"However, it doesn't mean that the vaccination only focuses on them, we are going to expand this while the number of vaccines in the country increases," she said.

"Our target is 15.5 million, that is the data of the Philippine Statistics Authority. But what were going to do is by tranches because the vaccination will depend on the delivery of the vaccine," she added.

Cabotaje said the government is preparing for the initial roll out of vaccines for five to 11 years old from February 4 to 11.

"All the towns and cities in the National Capital Region has identified one to three vaccination sites plus the Region III and Region IV-A, two hospitals each on February 7," she said.

Cabotaje reminded the parents to tell the children about the vaccination and noted the parent should show proof of filiation.

"For the children seven and above, there is an assent form, it means the child is aware and agree with the vaccination. The below seven years old is under the responsibility of their parents," she said.

"Those who have comorbidity they need to present medical certificate so that they will be monitored and assist in our vaccination centers," she added. Robina Asido/DMS