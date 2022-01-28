Two arrested, millions of pesos of marijuana plants uprooted in Sulu

Government forces arrested two suspects and uprooted millions of pesos worth of marijuana plants in a law enforcement operation in Sulu over the weekend, a military official said on Thursday.

Maj. Andrew Linao, Western Mindanao Command public information officer said, the alleged marijuana planters identified as alias Banban and alias Aksan were arrested during the military, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and police operation at the vicinity of Barangay Masjid Bayle, Kalingalan Caluang on January 23.

Linao said during the operation the government forces uprooted more or less 10,000 fully grown marijuana plants with an estimated value of P8,600,000.

He said the marijuana plantation covered an approximately 10,000 square meters land area.

"PDEA-BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) conducted documentation and spearheaded the uprooting and burning of the marijuana plants," he said.

"Proper documentation and profiling were conducted in the presence of representatives from the Provincial Prosecutor Office and other witnesses," said Linao.

"These documents and pieces of evidence shall be used for the filing of appropriate charges related to the violation of Republic Act 9165 against the arrested personalities," he added. Robina Asido/DMS