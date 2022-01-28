DILG admits no physical contact policy during campaign ''quite difficult'' to implement

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) admitted that the no physical contact policy during the campaign period is hard to implement.

"At the onset I will tell you, it is quite difficult to implement these policies but we will do our best insofar as the DILG is concerned," Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in a television interview on Thursday.

Malaya said in connection to the no physical contact policy that will be implemented based on the Comelec Resolution No. 10732 issued last November, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano issued an advisory emphasizing the campaign activities prohibited during the election period.

"That is why an advisory has been issued by Sec. Eduardo Ano to all local government units (LGUs) and the PNP informing them that these are the unique campaign activities that are not allowed in the coming elections," he said.

Malaya noted that in case of a violation, evidence like videos and photos should be provided to make necessary complaints before the Commission on Election.

"We would need evidence, photos, affidavits of individuals and I guess cases could be filed by either the PNP or the private complainants with the Comelec because technically these are election offenses because it's violations of rules and regulations issued by the Comelec," he said.

"Photos would be enough I think but affidavits of course are supportive documents to the photos but I think photos would be enough for the PNP to make the necessary complaints with the Comelec," he added.

Malaya said based on the resolution there are specific rules that must be followed depending on the alert level declared in an area.

"In person campaigning is prohibited through Alert Level 4 and 5... minimum public health standards should be followed and then for caucuses, meetings, conventions, rallies the operational capacity of the venue also has to be considered depending on the alert level and the allowable number of individuals have to be considered," he said. Robina Asido/DMS