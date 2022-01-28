Philippines finds over 600 more Omicron variant cases: DOH

More than 600 Omicron variant cases were detected by the Department of Health (DOH) and the Philippine Genome Center (PGC),

In a statement Thursday, the DOH said of the latest 677 samples sequenced by the PGC, 618 were Omicron variant cases to bring the total to 1,153.

"The 618 Omicron variant cases were composed of 497 local cases and 121 Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROFs)," said the DOH.

Of the 497 local cases, the National Capital Region formed the majority of the cases with 238.

The DOH said the earliest detection of the BA.2 sub-lineage was in December 31, 2021.

"The DOH shall continue to investigate why BA.2 has become more prevalent than BA.1," it said.

It said there are a total of five deaths among confirmed Omicron variant cases.

In a televised public briefing, PGC Executive Director Cynthia Saloma said "starting 3rd week of December, we have seen a very sharp rise in the cases with the Omicron lineage. ''

By the time we entered 2022, almost 100 percent of sequenced cases are Omicron," said Saloma. DMS