PNP to investigate alleged corrupt presidential aspirant

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is conducting an investigation on the alleged corrupt presidential aspirant mentioned by President Rodrigo Duterte in his public address on Monday night.

"We look at the historical data so we can prepare properly for our possible action to maintain or to ensure a peaceful election for everybody," PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said in a press briefing in Camp Crame Wednesday.

Carlos said once verified the result of the investigation will be submitted to the government.

"Part of our continuous monitoring and gathering information and the information are further verified. Once verified, we submit our report," he said.

"We are not directed to name names. So we will just do our work, submit our report to the leadership or to our command line and make sure that whatever our results are reported to the leadership," he added. Robina Asido/DMS