Villar firm gets NTC provisional authority to operate two ABS-CBN TV frequencies

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC ) granted Advanced Media Broadcasting System Inc., a provisional authority to install, operate and maintain a digital terrestrial television broadcasting station in Metro Manila and Mega Manila using Channel 16 with digital ERP of 10 kW for 18 months.

Advanced Media also secured an authority to test broadcast analog TV Channel 2 from January 6, 2022 until the analog shut off unless sooner revoked or canceled.

The frequencies were unused after ABS-CBN Channel 2 went off the air on May 5, 2020 after the House of Representatives did not renew its license.

The Villar family owns Planet Cable, which acquired a controlling interest in Advanced Media in 2019 from the Vera family.

Advanced Media, which also operates radio station 103.5 K-Lite, secured a new 25-year franchise to operate TV service in June 2019.

The Office of the Executive Secretary asked the NTC in December 2021 to assign “vacated and available frequencies to qualified entities.”

The NTC, in a statement Tuesday, said it awarded the frequencies to Advanced Media as it was "the first applicant for an authority to install, operate and maintain a digital TV in Metro Manila as filed on October 5, 2006."

NTC said Advanced Media was granted a provisional authority after evaluating its legal, technical and financial qualification.

A think-tank urged the family of former Senator Manuel Villar to waive the frequencies held by ABS-CBN Corp. as it called the NTC's award of prized assets to them as an "almost midnight deal" that may affect future investments.

"Like in many instances in this administration, what is legally and procedurally sound is not necessarily correct nor acceptable to the public," Terry Ridon, convenor or Infrawatch PH said.

Ridon said it might be better for the Villar family to " just waive the award until the next administration."

"Parceling these frequencies leaves a bad taste in the mouth given that the Duterte administration is already in its final months, and it sure looks like an almost midnight deal with these media entities," he added.

"Certainly, investor confidence will be dampened with this development, and it diminishes the investment objectives of the amendments to the Public Service Act, as this action shows serious political risk on future investments in the Philippines," Ridon said.

"This is most pressing on AMBS, which is owned by the Villar family, as they have a family member running for the Senate, and who also served in the Duterte cabinet as public works chief," he said. DMS