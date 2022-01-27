No vaxx, no ride policy will not be implemented if NCR goes to Alert Level 2: Nograles

The Palace said the no vaccination, no ride policy will no longer be implemented once the National Capital Region will return to Alert Level 2.

This was confirmed by Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles in a television interview on Wednesday.

Nograles explained that the policy is being implemented by the Department of Transportation is based on the ordinance passed by local government units in Metro Manila.

"It is the LGU that passed the ordinances which are now being implemented by the DOTr," he said.

Nograles said based on the local government ordinance the no vaccination, no ride policy will only be implemented in areas under Alert Level Three or higher.

"I believed the ordinances really state that the no vaccination, no ride policy or the limitations or restrictions based on the ordinance are only for Alert Level Three or higher, so it means if there is de-escalation the ordinance, we will no longer implement if it is no longer under Alert Level Three and up," he said. Robina Asido/DMS