Review of drug war not ''witch hunt'' vs PNP: Guevarra

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said the review of the drug war "does not aim to besmirch" the police force as the nation commemorates the gallantry and sacrifice of the members of the Special Action Force (SAF) 44.

"The creation of the drug war review panel that looks into operations against illegal drugs forms an important part of this common undertaking. The review panel was never intended to be a witch hunt against the men and women of our police force. On the contrary it was established with the PNP's objective of continuously cleansing its ranks," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said in his speech at National Remembrance for the Heroic Sacrifice of SAF 44.

"With PNP's aspirations that its every operation big or small will conform to the highest ethical standards of law enforcement, it does not aim to besmirch our men and women in the police force or to discredit their own important contribution to the peace and security of our communities. Its objective is the exact opposite," he said,

"The review seeks to guarantee that the operational achievements of our police force will stand inscrutable and beyond reproach even when subjected to the strict scrutiny of our courts and the equally demanding glare of public opinion. In this endeavor the DOJ is your ally and partner," he added.

Guevarra noted that protecting the peace and liberty in the country is one way of honoring the supreme sacrifice of the SAF 44.

"Today we remember the 44 who gave their lives so that we may continually be blessed with the precious peace and liberty in this country. We repay them by carrying on their mission, by guarding our peace against those who seek to destroy it, by at all times protecting and promoting and never compromising nor sacrificing the liberty and security they guaranteed for us and for our fellow Filipinos," he said.

"We repay them and honor their supreme sacrifice by following their example and enforcing the law against those who do wrong and ensuring that we ourselves that we do no wrong," he added.

Guevarra recalled that seven years ago the 44 members of SAF were killed in an operation that resulted in the neutralization of a terrorist leader in Maguindanao.

"The plight of these 44 heroes is a story linked in history and etched in our collective memory. They fearlessly entered the marshlands of Mamasapano, Maguindanao to neutralize a foreign terrorist named Marwan. This terrorist was not only the subject of multiple arrest warrants. He was also a bomb maker whose group was responsible for deadly attacks here and abroad," he said.

"The bravery and patriotism of these 44 gallant men held back the wave of terrorism that by the turn of the millennium have threatened to inundate the shores not only of our country but also those of our neighbors in the region and beyond," said Guevarra.

"They paid the highest cost for the priceless gift that we enjoy today, the gift of living in peace and liberty far from harm and free from fear. No doubt on this day, 7 years ago we lost 44 brave men in the marshlands of Mamasapano," he added. Robina Asido/DMS