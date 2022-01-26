''Isko'' cancels celebrations for Chinese New Year

Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso issued on Tuesday an executive order cancelling all activities for the celebration of Chinese New Year in the city next week.

Under the Executive Order No. 11 street party, stage show, parade, street games and others will be cancelled from January 31 to February 1, 2022.

It also states that "no dragon dances shall be allowed as it will draw large crowds and spectators making possible the transmission of the COVID-19 virus."

The EO also noted that "selling of liquor and alcoholic beverages of any kind within the Binondo Chinatown area shall likewise be prohibited" during the event.

Using firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices to celebrate Chinese New Year is also prohibited.

"All barangay officials of the city are hereby directed to take the necessary measures to ensure the effective and efficient implementation of this executive order,” it said. Robina Asido/DMS