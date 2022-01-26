Duterte to reveal issues against presidential candidates ''in due time''

By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte said it is his obligation to the people to reveal issues against presidential aspirants in due time.

"I'd like to start talking about elections and candidates in due time, maybe around last month of a, I will personally name the candidate and maybe what's wrong with them which should be known by the people because you are electing a president who is the most corrupt candidate," Duterte said during his Talk to The People aired on Tuesday morning.

"I am talking as your president. I need to reveal this because we are talking of elections. We're talking of our country and the next rulers so to say, so to speak, it is important for them to know. It's up to you if you want to believe in me, if you still believe me I will tell you but if you reject it, if you do not want to believe its up to you, its your country its not only mine," he said.

"I know the things that you do not know, because I am the president and I get all the information from everybody and not only that I saw it from personal experience," he added.

Duterte said a presidential candidate which he did not name should not win because of his corrupt practices.

"There is one who cannot become a president. Another can be a president he is too corrupt. The people thought he is clean but those who transact business with him, official business, the Chinese complain because of his corruption. That is why they asked me what can I do. What can I only do is to charge him of corruption," he said.

Duterte said there is another presidential aspirant who is lacking the fundamentals of a president.

"There is one who is hopeless... I think should not become a president, he or she is lacking, everyday he or she is saying something wrong or the fundamentals of what a person who wants to become a president," he said.

"I feel that there are things which I would have to reveal to the Filipino people because it's my job to tell the truth," he added. DMS