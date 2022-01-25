PNP cites unvaccinated minors as monitoring concern

The Philippine National Police stepped up its monitoring efforts following the observation of the Department of Health (DOH) that the bulk of delinquent COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

The PNP recognizes the fact that restricting minors to go outdoors in areas under Alert Levels 2 and 3 may not be applicable since the National Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) guideline allows them to travel outside.

“It has been a challenge among our police personnel who are conducting regular monitoring of public places. We see children along with their parents or guardians, blending with people in crowded places,” PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said.

Carlos explained that the PNP can only do so much by reminding the adult companion to limit exposure of minors in crowded places.

“We respect the decision of parents to bring their children outside their homes when attending to essential activities, but adhering to the minimum public health standard should be paramount for the safety of children,” Carlos said while acknowledging that some LGUs opted to prevent minors from going inside establishments.

Pediatric inoculation may be ongoing, but a huge number of minors are still waiting for their turn to get their jab, so caution is still a must.

As for those areas under Alert Level 4, the task is easier for the PNP.

“The IATF guideline imposes age restriction for those who are not allowed to go outdoors,” Carlos said.

The PNP believes that the policy will give authority for police personnel to restrict the movement of minors in public places. PNP-PIO