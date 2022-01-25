Marcos to appear in dzBB presidential interview Friday

Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who is leading the presidential survey for the May 2022 national elections, will appear on GMA 7 radio station's presidential interview on Friday.

The announcement was made by hosts Kathy San Gabriel and Melo del Prado Monday after they interviewed Senator Panfilo Lacson Jr from 8 to 9 am on dzBB.

The son of the former president Ferdinand Marcos will appear a day after Senator Manny Pacquiao. On January 31, Vice President Leni Robredo will be interviewed followed by Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso on Feb.2.

Marcos refused to appear in GMA 7 televised presidential interview on Saturday.

In a statement, Marcos spokesman Vic Rodriguez claimed that the host, Jessica Soho, is ''biased against the Marcoses and therefore, we believe the questions will just focus on negativity about BBM (Bongbong Marcos) which the UniTeam dislikes and will not subscribe.'' DMS