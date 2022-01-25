Lacson still hopeful on his presidential candidacy

Senator Panfilo Lacson is still hopeful in his presidential candidacy despite his low ranking in the recent election surveys.

In dzBB's presidential interview on Monday morning, the 73-year-old Lacson said the survey result did not bother him as he noted that the actual campaign period has not yet started.

"First of all I am not bothered by the survey because the campaign period has not yet started. What is happening now is just pre-campaigning and the public have not yet checked the candidates. Only some activities were being shown yet to our people so let's see moving forward on what will going to happen," he said.

"We should never lose hope, even in our daily goals in life we should never lose hope," added the former chief of the Philippine National Police.

It can be recalled that on the latest Pulse Asia voter preference survey dated December 1 to 6, 2021, Lacson ranked in the 5th place with six percent after Senator Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Francisco ''Isko Moreno'' Domagoso were tied for fourth place with eight percent.

Former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has emerged as the top choice with 53 percent followed by Vice President Leni Robredo, who got 20 percent.

This is the second time Lacson is seeking the presidency. He placed third in the 2004 presidential election.

Lacson expressed belief that so far he has a good public acceptance despite the limited campaign caused by the pandemic.

"It's good because the campaign on the ground is limited, mostly in social media. We have supporters and volunteers on the ground that helps us, that is why I can say that there is a good acceptance," he said.

"I think we will see the same acceptance to other candidates because the public will have a chance to see the candidates that they just saw or hear from television or radio," he added. Robina Asido/DMS