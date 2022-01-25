Robinsons Retail to own 100% stake in Ministop Philippines

Robinsons Retail Holdings, Inc. (RRHI) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Robinsons Supermarket Corp., will acquire Ministop Japan’s (MSJ) 40 percent stake in Robinsons Convenience Stores, Inc. (RCSI) this February, increasing its share from 60 percent to 100

percent.

Robinsons Convenience Stores Inc. (RCSI) is the exclusive franchisee of Ministop in the Philippines.

Under the new agreement with Ministop Japan, RRHI will continue to operate the stores using the Ministop brand within the transition period agreed upon with Ministop Japan, until they are repurposed and appropriately rebranded in consideration of strong ready-to-eat offerings such as Uncle John’s Fried Chicken and Kariman.

“I would like to thank Ministop Japan for our partnership over the years. Under the Ministop banner we were able to bring to the public well-loved products and essential services,” said Robina Gokongwei-Pe, RRHI president and chief executive officer.

“Our stores will continue to carry our bestsellers while we continue to diversify our ready-to-eat menu and offer new products to the market. Customers can also rely on our convenient e-services and bills payment facilities," said Suresh Ramalinggam, general manager of Ministop Philippines. Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc.