Japan exchanges Notes Verbales with UNOCHA and UNHCR for Typhoon ''Odette'' disaster relief assistance

Following the Government of Japan’s decision on January 14 to provide a disaster relief assistance of $13 million (approximately P663 million) for the implementation of humanitarian assistance activities for the survivors of Typhoon ''Odette'' (international name: Rai) in the central and southern parts of the Philippines, Japanese government officials in Geneva, Switzerland exchanged notes verbales with the representatives of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on January 17 and14 January 2022 respectively.

The UNOCHA will receive $0.2 million for the project “Strengthening humanitarian coordination, monitoring and advocacy in the Typhoon Rai response in the Philippines.”

This will enable the facilitation of smooth inter-agency coordination among over 53 international and national operational partners on the ground by UNOCHA staff for an effective and principled emergency response that will benefit 530,000 affected people.

The UNHCR will receive $0.17 million for the project “Emergency Response to Typhoon Rai in Region 13 (CARAGA),” which will allow for the distribution of 1,000 hygiene kits, 1,000 solar lamps, 1,000 plastic sheeting, and 300 tarpaulins to 1,000 households in the severely affected areas.

The UNHCR will also be implementing four quick impact projects that will benefit 3,000 households in Agusan del Norte and Agusan del Sur, as well as providing technical assistance to the DSWD regional office in Caraga which will indirectly benefit 51,000 displaced families.

Japan, in light of the amicable relations with the Philippines, intends to closely coordinate with the Philippines for the earliest recovery of the affected areas. Embassy of Japan-Press