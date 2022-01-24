COVID-19 cases at 29, 828 from 30, 552 on Saturday

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases fell to 29, 828 on Sunday from 30, 552 on Saturday, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

And if the decline in cases continues until the end of January, OCTA Research said :''We should have less than 1,000 cases per day in the NCR by Valentine's and less than 500 by the end of February.''

Active cases were at 273, 850 with 98.3 percent mild and asymptomatic cases. Total cases in the country are at 3,417,216.

The positivity rate was at 41.8 percent among 69,014 tested on January 21 from 45.1 percent among 68, 049 tested on January 20.

There were 67 persons who died from COVID-19 to bring total fatalities at 53, 472.

Recoveries went down to 36, 763 from 41, 471 on Saturday. The aggregate is at 3, 054, 499.

In the NCR, ICU bed use was at 48 percent and ward bed utilization at 52 percent. Isolation bed use was 52 percent. DMS