PNP notes fewer no vax, no ride violators

The Philippine National Police is seeing that the initial difficulties brought by the initial implementation of the ‘no vaccination, no ride’ policy in Metro Manila are finally subsiding following the announcement of the Inter-Agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) that fewer violators were reprimanded in recent days.

According to the data released by the I-ACT, from 160 violators last January 17, the number dipped to 102 the day after, then 34 last Wednesday and Thursday, and further down trended to only 8 last Friday.

“It’s a good sign that the public is slowly adjusting to the policy. We are observing increased cooperation from the unvaccinated individuals,” PNP chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos said highlighting the contribution of a widespread information campaign in raising public awareness.

Carlos also reminded deputized PNP personnel to exercise maximum tolerance to defiant individuals. Recently, a police officer’s patience was gauged when a female commuter yelled at him after being denied a ride for failing to present her vaccination card.

“We commend the impressive behavior displayed by our personnel. It was grace under pressure. May we also ask the public not to blame our personnel as they are only fulfilling their mandate,” Carlos said.

Meanwhile, the PNP has also been maximizing the Comelec-PNP-AFP checkpoints to also inspect the public utility vehicles if limitation to capacity is being followed. PNP-PIO