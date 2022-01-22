Musical on ''Isko'' streaming on Vivamax

The musical “Yorme - The Isko Moreno Domagoso Story” can watched online starting Friday on Vivamax Plus and other digital video platforms such as KTX PH, Upstream, iWant TFC and TFC IPTV.

The streaming of “Yorme” is expected to run for the next seven days.

“Yorme” is a story of his rising from lowly beginnings and dreaming to have a better life. It was produced by Saranggola Media and Viva Films under the direction of veteran film maker Joven Tan.

The film revolves on his life as a poor boy born in the slums of Tondo whose father was a stevedore from Antique and a washer woman from Leyte .

Working as a garbage scavenger, Domagoso was discovered for show business while playing cards at the wake of a neighbor in Tondo. From being an actor, he became a city councilor of Manila at 23, became vice mayor and later on mayor at the age of 44.

The movie's cast include former teenage actors who were fellow regulars of Domagoso in ‘That’s Entertainment’ of master showman German Moreno, who is played by v singer and actor Janno Gibbs.

Raikko Mateo plays the young Isko, McCoy de Leon as the teenage Isko, and Xian Lim as the adult Moreno.

During the movie press conference held on Nov. 28, Domagoso said the movie was meant to inspire poor youngsters that despite hardships, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. IMD Media Bureau