Palace warns public against fake COVID-19 vaccination exemption cards

The Palace warned the public against fake COVID-19 vaccination exemption cards to allow unvaccinated individuals not to covered under the "no vax, no ride" policy.

"We are calling the public not to believe the news about the alleged COVID-19 vaccination exemption cards that can be used by the unvaccinated to be exempted in stay at home orders and to ride public transportation. It's not true. There is no such thing," Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles said during the Palace press briefing on Friday.

"No document like this is being issued by the government, If there are people who will offer this card coordinate and report this with the authorities in your area," he said.

"You can also call hotline 8888 to report such illegal acts, aside from being fake it will not help in our fight against COVID-19," he added.

In the same briefing, Transportation Undersecretary Artemio Tuazon Jr., reiterated that the policy is only being implemented in Metro Manila while it is under Alert Level 3, or if an area is under Alert Level 4 or 5.

Tuazon said unvaccinated workers who are allowed to ride public transportation in NCR are those who belong to industries that are allowed to operate under Alert Level 3.

"We make clear that the ‘no vax, no ride’ policy of DOTr are effective only in the National Capital Region and during the time of Alert Level 3 or higher," he said. Robina Asido/DMS