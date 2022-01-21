Robredo tells supporters to brace for a bruising campaign

Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday rallied her supporters towards a campaign characterized by grace and determination.

In an online meeting with her supporters from the National Capital Region (NCR) – with 110 days to go before the May 9 elections – Robredo said everyone must prepare themselves for a bruising battle ahead.

“In the days to come, patigasan po ito ng sikmura kasi marami tayong masamang maririnig laban sa atin. Pero basta alam po natin na tama lang yung ating pinaglalaban, walang dahilan para humina yung ating kalooban,” Robredo said at the virtual townhall meeting organized by the Robredo People’s Council (RPC).

It was attended by local government officials from Metro Manila and thousands of Robredo supporters, some of whom shared their personal stories on how Robredo and the Office of the Vice President (OVP) were able to help them in their livelihood, among others.

Robredo said the campaign has been made more difficult because of the lies, misinformation, and propaganda against her on social media, which has deceived so many Filipinos.

Robredo reiterated her request to her supporters to remain calm, reach out to those who believe fake news, and patiently explain to them the truth until they are enlightened.

“Ito po 'yung next four months magiging busy tayo lahat. Kausapin natin hindi lang 'yung mga kasama na natin pero bawat isa sa atin na nandito, mag-target po tayo ng mga kakilala natin na hindi pa sa atin kumbinsido. Bigyan lang natin ng pagkakataon na maipahayag sa kanila 'yung katotohanan,” Robredo said.

Robredo remained optimistic over her ranking second in the recent presidential surveys. She said that this was a “feat” in itself because in 2016, she started from the bottom among all the vice-presidential candidates.

She was also inspired by the results of mock elections conducted in universities, which showed her as the young voters’ choice for president. She asked them to campaign for her, her running mate, Senator Kiko Pangilinan, and their senatorial slate to their parents and those who they know have been believing the misinformation spread against the opposition.

Robredo also said her track record would show the public how she has consistently worked for the people, especially the marginalized sectors, even when she was still a private citizen.

Robredo was a lawyer at the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) and a volunteer lawyer for a decade until she was thrust into public office following the sudden death of her husband, Interior Secretary and Naga City Mayor Jesse Robredo.

She cautioned voters that candidates always put their best foot forward during elections and tell people that they feel their hardship.

But Robredo said the measure of the candidates’ sincerity is when they help the people, whether or not it is an election period, whether or not they hold government positions. Office of the Vice President Media Affairs Division