Cebu City bars kids below 11, unvaccinated from leaving homes

Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama issued an executive order stopping children below 11 years old and unvaccinated persons from leaving their homes,

Rama told One News Wednesday night he issued an new executive order that day as the city is coping with the fourth surge of COVID-19 cases.

''We are exhorting and enjoining all. If you have nothing to do, stay at home. Those 11 years old and below should not roam around until a certain period that you see better figures,'' said Rama.

OCTA Research said on Wednesday Cebu City reached a high of 500 cases on January 18, with a case growth rate of 378 percent.

Its average daily attack rate was 31.60 and its reproduction number 4.51.

Rama said the lockdown will be done in homes and they will augment personnel to see that no one is leaving their residence. DMS