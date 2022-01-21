VCO manufacturers can use DOST findings if they want to apply for FDA approval

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said manufacturers of virgin coconut oil (VCO) can use their clinical study if they want to apply for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of their product.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Science and Technology Undersecretary Rowena Guevarra said based on their clinical study virgin coconut oil can help ease mild symptoms of COVID-19.

"Aside from putting VCO in the food, VCO can also be taken by those who have mild COVID cases to ease their symptoms," she said.

Guevarra explained that for now virgin coconut oil only has FDA approval as functional food and not for COVID-19 use.

"Now because of the study done by the DOST-FNRI (Food and Nutrition Research Institute), the DOST can give the result of its study to the VCO producer. They can include this in their application for additional indication for the use of VCO for symptomatic relief for mild COVID cases," she said.

"When the FDA approved this the product packaging can note that VCO can also be used for mild COVID cases to ease the symptoms," she added.

However, Guevarra clarified that although VCO does not have FDA approval to be used for symptomatic relief for mild COVID cases, people can take it as functional food.

"Because the VCO has an FDA approval as functional food; even if they do not have COVID-19 the children and adults can consume it," she said. Robina Asido/DMS