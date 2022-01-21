Japan exchanges notes verbale with IOM for shelter, CCCM and health response to Typhoon ''Odette'' affected regions

On January 17, Japanese government officials in Geneva, Switzerland exchanged notes verbale with the representatives of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for the project “Shelter, CCCM and Health Response to Super Typhoon Rai (Odette) in Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas and Caraga, Regions.”

This project is part of the $13 million (approximately P663 million) Emergency Grant Aid that the Government of Japan, on January 14, decided to provide the Philippines for the implementation of humanitarian assistance activities for the survivors of Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

The IOM will receive $4.2 million to fund the following assistances:

Shelter Repair Kits (SRK) to be distributed to 2,420 households for a total of 12,100 individuals, and trainings on Build Back Safer construction techniques for 3,682 community members (including the 2,420 household SRK beneficiaries), to facilitate self-recovery and improved access to safer living spaces

Camp Coordination and Camp Management assistance for 4,000 internally displaced persons at 20 evacuation centres, with the aim to provide safer and more dignified living conditions

Operation of mobile health clinics reaching 90 communities to improve primary healthcare access

Capacity building for 7,400 individuals, which includes orientation on peer support for 600 community leaders, Psychological First Aid sessions for 800 government frontliners, and Mental Health and Psychosocial Support sessions for 6,000 community members

Emergency medical equipment for 4 health facilities, and emergency health kits for 200 communities

This project partnership of the IOM with the Catholic Relief Services and CARE Philippines will indirectly benefit an estimated total of 64,681 individuals.

Japan, in light of the amicable relations with the Philippines, intends to closely coordinate with the Philippines for the earliest recovery of the affected areas. Embassy of Japan-Press