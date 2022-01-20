まにら新聞ウェブ

1月20日のまにら新聞から

New COVID-19 cases in NCR lowest in two weeks: OCTA

［ 167 words｜2022.1.20｜英字 ］

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) fell to 8, 376, its lowest in two weeks, based on the Department of Health (DOH) case bulletin on Wednesday, said OCTA Research.

''The last time the NCR had less than 10,000 cases in one day was exactly two weeks ago on January 5, when the surge was still accelerating,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David.

The reproduction number in the NCR went down to 1.79 from 4.24 one week ago and the weekly growth rate became negative 10 percent , OCTA added.

David said the pattern '' is very similar to South Africa'' where there was a rapid surge followed by a dramatic decrease in infections.

''While this is encouraging news, it must be emphasized that NCR remains at critical risk as the average daily attack rate and the positivity rate are still above critical levels,'' said David.

''Residents are advised not to be complacent and still comply strictly with minimum public health standards,'' added David. DMS