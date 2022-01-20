BSP working with ''Odette''-affected banks to restore full operations

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is closely coordinating with banks in the Visayas region affected by Typhoon ''Odette'' on the resumption of their full operations.

In the interim, affected banks have reported to the BSP that they have adopted shortened banking hours following power, telecommunication, and internet disruptions caused by the typhoon.

In view of this, the BSP also advises residents and consumers in these areas to adopt e-banking and digital payment services when possible and transact in banks and branch-lite units located in nearby areas where services are fully operational.

To fast-track their return to full operations, affected banks are working with utility companies and other web service providers.

The banking community in affected areas looks forward to the immediate full restoration of utility and internet services that will enable the resumption of banking operations. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.