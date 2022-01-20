DOTr signs single largest rail contract for PNR Bicol

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade signed the Department of Transportation (DOTr) single largest rail contract on January 17 for the PNR Bicol Project's first 380 kilometers from Banlic, Calamba to Daraga, Albay.

With a contract amount of P142 billion, the design-build contract was signed with the joint venture of China Railway Group Ltd., China Railway No. 3 Engineering Group Co., Ltd., and China Railway Engineering Consulting Group Co., Ltd. (CREC JV), for the design, construction, and electromechanical works for the project.

Listed in both the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchange, CREC JV ranked 35th on the Fortune Global 500 list and 5th among China's top 500 enterprises in 2021.

The first 380 kilometers of PNR Bicol from Banlic, Calamba to Daraga, Albay will span 39 cities and municipalities, 4 provinces, and 2 regions. It will involve the construction of 23 stations, 230 bridges, 10 passenger tunnels, and a 70 hectare depot in San Pablo, Laguna.

Along with its future segments, PNR Bicol will consist of a 565 kilometer railway, connecting Metro Manila to the southern Luzon provinces of Sorsogon and Batangas.

Once fully operational, it will cut travel time between Metro Manila and Bicol from the current 12 hours by road to as short as four hours.

Passenger trains will run at a speed of up to 160 kilometers per hour, while freight trains will run at a speed of up to 100 kilometers per hour. During construction, the project is expected to generate more than 5,000 direct jobs per year. DOTr