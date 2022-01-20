Duterte names new Marine Commandant, names two officers to new posts

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Major Gen. Nestor Herico as the new Commandant of the Philippine Marines, and two other military commanders to important posts.

This was confirmed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Col. Ramon Zagala, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman said Herico, the current Vice Commander of the Navy, will replace Maj. Gen Ariel Caculitan upon his retirement on February 21.

Lorenzana said the president also appointed new commanders for the Northern and Western Command of the AFP which secures the country's northern and western frontiers.

"The Department of National Defense (DND) welcomes the appointment of Maj. Gen. Ernesto Torres, Jr. as the new commander of the AFP Northern Luzon Command, vice Lt. Gen. Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos Jr., and Rear Admiral Alberto Carlos as the new chief of the AFP Western Command, vice Rear Admiral Roberto Enriquez," he said.

"As these gentlemen assume their new roles in the organization, I am confident that they will rise to the occasion and effectively lead our troops in securing our nation and our people," he added.

Zagala said Torres, the current commander of the 10th Infantry Division, was designated as the new head of Northern Luzon Command effective on January 7.

"He will replace Brig. Gen. Andrew Costelo who assumed the post in an acting capacity following the retirement of then NOLCOM Commander Lt Gen Arnulfo Marcelo Burgos Jr on December 1 2021," he said.

Zagala said Carlos, commander of the Philippine Fleet, will replace retiring Vice Admiral Ramil Roberto Enriquez as the new chief of Western Command effective January 24.

The Northern Luzon Command oversees Scarborough Shoal and Benham Rise. The Western Command keeps watch over the Kalayaan Island Group.

He said also appointed by the president to new posts were Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, the Commander of the 11th Infantry Division, and Rear Admiral Rommel Anthony Reyes.

Zagala said Gonzales was designated as the Inspector General, AFP effective January 17. He will replace Brig. Gen Joseph Ferrous Cuison who served as the acting Inspector General since Lt. Gen. Franco Nemesio Gacal retired on December 8.

He said Reyes will assume as the Deputy AFP Chief of Staff effective February 25. He will replace Vice Admiral Erick Kagaoan upon his retirement.

"These appointments speak of the integrity of the selection system of the AFP, given the outstanding performance and extensive experience of these officers that made them earn the trust of the AFP Board of Generals and the approval of the President to perform the duties and responsibilities entailed in the new positions given them," he said. Robina Asido/DMS