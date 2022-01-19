Local drug firm applies for EUA to locally produce Molnupiravir

A pharmaceutical company applied for the emergency use authorization for local production of Molnupiravir , a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official said on Monday night.

During the Talk To The Oeople with President Rodrigo Duterte, Food and Drugs Administration Officer-in-Charge Oscar Gutierrez Jr. said Lloyd Laboratories Inc. had submitted their application last Friday.

"Molnupiravir local production, If we could remember, I previously reported that there will be local production and the update is last Friday the Lloyd Laboratories have submitted their EUA application it is based on the circular number 2020-0036," he said.

"However the circular is for EUA for imported products, and today we have made a final draft for the locally manufactured EUA," he added.

Gutierrez explained that although Molnupiravir will be manufactured locally in the Philippines, active ingredients of the medicine are imported.

"What is important for us in FDA is the active pharmaceutical ingredient. It should be checked carefully before it will be accepted in the locally manufactured EUA for Molnupiravir," he said.

"Although it is locally produced, meaning what is locally produced in the Philippines are the capsules, meaning the final finished product which is the capsule are in the Philippines, while the content of the active pharmaceutical ingredient is imported," he added. Robina Asido/DMS