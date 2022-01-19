Cebu City, three others report single-day high COVID-19 cases: OCTA

Cebu City and three other areas registered one-day high COVID-19 cases on Monday, OCTA Research said Tuesday.

OCTA Research, citing Department of Health data, said Cebu City logged a single-day high of 448 cases, second highest to Baguio's 698. Lapulapu City in Cebu was third with 252 and Angeles, fourth in 239.

''As the Omicron pandemic slows down in the NCR, the wave is still accelerating in many other parts of the country,'' said OCTA Research Fellow Guido David.

''It is possible that these highly urbanized cities may continue to see an increase in new COVID-19 cases considering the very high infection levels.'' added David.

He said Baguio had an average daily attack rate of 117 from January 11-17, the highest among the four cities. Angeles was fourth in 36, Lapulapu third with 33 and Cebu City, fourth with 27.

On case growth, Cebu had the highest with 490 percent, with Baguio at 375 percent, Lapulapu City 248 and Angeles City 110.

Cebu also had the highest reproduction number with 4.73 followed by Baguio's 4.56, Lapulapu's 3.81 and Angeles City 3.02. DMS