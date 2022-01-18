Davao Occidental provincial info officer named executive director of NCCA

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Oscar Casaysay, the provincial information officer of Davao Occidental, as the executive director of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the appointment of Caysasay was signed by Duterte.

"We wish Executive Director Casaysay all the best in his new undertaking as he leads NCCA in the preservation, development and promotion of Philippine arts and culture," he said. Robina Asido/DMS