Comelec 2nd division dismisses case vs Marcos

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) second division on Monday dismissed the petition to cancel the certificate of candidacy (COC) of Marcos for lacking merit.

"On account of the clear and categorical finding in this case that respondent's COC does not contain false material representations, it necessarily follows that his COC will not be cancelled," said Comelec.

"Wherefore, premises considered, the instant Petition is hereby denied for lack of merit," it said.

There are five more cases Marcos is facing before the Comelec.

According to the petitioners' lawyer Theodore Te, the petitioners will be filing an appeal before the Comelec en banc.

"Petitioners disagree with the Comelec in its ruling, among others, that the material representations made were not false and will seek reconsideration of the Resolution with the Commission en Banc within the five-day period provided under the Comelec rules," said Te.

In a statement, Marcos' lawyer Vic Rodriguez thanked the Comelec '' for upholding the law and the right of every bona fide candidate like Bongbong Marcos to run for public office free from any form of harassment and discrimination.''

The Comelec said Marcos has not been found liable for an offense that merits perpetual disqualification.

The Comelec second division said the petitioners insisted on the tax evasion cases of Marcos as being a crime involving moral turpitude despite an earlier Supreme Court ruling saying failure to file an income tax return is not a crime.

"Hence, Petitioners contention that Respondent has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude is completely false. Therefore, when Respondent declared under oath that he is eligible for the position of President, he was telling the truth," it said. DMS