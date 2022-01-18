COVID-19 cases decline, recoveries reach year's high of 33, 940

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases fell slightly on while recoveries continued to increase, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

COVID-19 cases reached 37,070 from Sunday's 37, 154. Recoveries jumped to 33, 940, a new year's high, from 30, 037 on the previous day,

There were 12 laboratories that did not submit reports.

There were 3, 242, 374 total COVID-19 cases out of which 290, 938 are active cases. The DOH said 98.4 percent of active cases were mild and asymptomatic.

The positivity rate is 46 percent from 77, 410 tested on Jan. 15 from 47.4 percent out of 81, 381 persons tested.

ICU bed use in the National Capital Region was at 58 percent, while ward bed utilization reached 62 percent. Isolation bed utilization reached 48 percent. DMS