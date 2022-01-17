Labor group fears employees will have difficulty reporting for work due to ''no vaxx, no ride'' policy tomorrow

The spokesman of the Associated Labor Unions-Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) fears public road transport may become scarce when the Department of Transportation (DOTr) implements its '' no vaxx, no ride'' policy tomorrow.

Alan Tanjusay told dzBB on Sunday some jeepney and bus drivers are not vaccinated and this could result in difficulties for employees and workers reporting for work.

''Many employees will not be able to report for work... even those vaccinated employees because many jeeps and buses will not ply their routes because some drivers are not vaccinated,'' said Tanjusay.

He said the DOTr directive requiring commuters to carry their vaccination card to be able to use public transportation ''is illegal and unlawful.''

Tanjusay said AFLU-TUCP has been trying to convince its members to get vaccinated but they cannot force them to get the vaccine. He said some have formed opinions that the vaccines against COVID-19 are experimental.

''Lack of information and reports of unpleasant incidents after getting the first dose are some reasons people are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated,'' said Tanjusay. DMS