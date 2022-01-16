The Department of Education (DepEd) said the implementation of an academic health break will only be allowed with a maximum of two weeks.

"We give a maximum of two weeks (for academic health break) and beyond that we will have to consult the central office," Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan in a radio interview on Saturday.

Malaluan said the academic health break was allowed not just because of the COVID-19 surge but also due to the effect of calamities like Typhoon ''Odette''.

"Our policy on academic ease is the way to ease the work of the students and teachers in this time of pandemic and second we authorized the regional directors and division superintendent based on their judgment if their area require suspension of classes and learning activities in light of circumstances, we allow them with the maximum of two weeks," he said.

"The NCR has done that and as far as I know Calabarzon has done that and we have others that are much localized in division level and so we are still getting updates and reports from our various field units," he added.

Malaluan said private schools are also allowed to have academic health breaks "in consultation with the parents, teachers association if there is a need to implement suspension."

"Of course we also have to make adjustments if necessary. If it is not included in our buffer of school days then we have to adjust the school calendar so that it is included in our policy," he explained.

"If there is a major chunk in our lessons that were not tackled (we) can have an adjustment on the school calendar but for now that is not definite because that will have to be part of an evaluation on how many have completed within the school year," he said.

Malaluan said the DepEd ''cannot promote the students to the next grade level if there is a major chunk of competencies that were not accomplished during the school year.'' Robina Asido/DMS