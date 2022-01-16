Police and other government agencies enforcing Monday's ''no vaxx, no ride'' policy will tell unvaccinated persons or those who forget to bring their vaccination cards to return to their homes.

''We will warn them with (the) one week (period)... but we will not allow them to ride public transportation. We will tell them to return to their homes,'' said Lt. Col Joel Mendoza, chief of the Philippine National Police's National Capital Region regional highway patrol unit, over dzBB on Saturday.

Mendoza said this was agreed during Friday's meeting with the National Capital Region Police Office, Land Transportation and Franchise Regulatory Board, Land Transportation Board and Inter-Agency Council on Traffic.

Mendoza said the Highway Patrol Group began telling commuters Thursday they must be fully vaccinated before they use public transportation.

Mendoza said the NCR Highway Patrol Unit will conduct joint operations with the LTFRB to crack down on colorum vehicles which are bringing unvaccinated persons to work.

''There will be a wide-ranging operation for these colorum vehicles,'' said Mendoza.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said this policy is temporary while COVID-19 cases are rising in the country, especially in Metro Manila.

The DOTr order will cover all forms of public transportation, even transport network vehicle services popularly known as TNVS.

It said it is following the government's mandate to limit movements of unvaccinated persons to curb increase in COVID-19 cases. DMS