Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 3 until January 31, said Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said Friday.

Nograles, in a virtual Palace briefing, said the government is watching the healthcare utilization rate before raising the alert level.

''We are watching (hospital) bed utilization in Metro Manila. Like what we have been saying, when it hit 71 percent , then that’s when it would be right to elevate Metro Manila to Alert Level 4,'' he said.

''But obviously, that’s something that we must be able to manage so we will not reach Alert Level 4,'' he added.

Utilization for ICU and isolation beds hover at 55 percent while ward bed use is over 65 percent.

NCR had been reporting record high COVID-19 cases almost daily since January 8. It finished at a new high of 37, 207 on Friday.

Department of Health data says the NCR accounts for at least 50 percent of daily COVID-19 cases.

Nograles said the government is managing hospital bed utilization rate '' by ensuring that those who are in hospitals are those who are in critical need, who are severe COVID cases; those with comorbidities; those who are vulnerable; those who are elderly.''

Mild and asymptomatic cases can isolate themselves at home and can be managed through telemedicine, he said. They can also be brought to temporary treatment and monitoring facilities if they don't have space at their home, added Nograles. DMS