On Friday, the Government of Japan decided to provide an emergency grant aid of $13 million (approximately P663 million) to the Philippines in response to the damages caused by Typhoon ''Odette''.

The emergency grant aid, provided through multiple international organizations, will allow for the implementation of humanitarian assistance activities in areas such as food, shelter, non-food items, health, and water & sanitation, for the survivors in the central and southern parts of the Philippines.

Japan, in light of the amicable relations with the Philippines, intends to closely coordinate with the Philippines for the earliest recovery of the affected areas.

Implementing agencies, areas of assistance, disbursement amount:

World Food Programme (WFP): Food, Nutrition, Logistics ($5 million)

International Organization for Migration (IOM): Shelter, Health, Camp Coordination & Camp Management ($4.2 million).

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC): Shelter/Non-Food Items, Food, Water/Sanitation/Hygiene (WASH), Health ($1.83 million)

United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF): WASH ($1.6 million).

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA): Inter-agency Coordination ($0.2 million)

Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR): Shelter/Non-Food Items, Protection ($0.17 million) Embassy of Japan-Press